Punjab rivals united in protest against Centre

Arch-rivals in Punjab, the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, are now on the same page on farm ordinances which the Centre wants to convert into laws. 

Published: 17th September 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during a protest against agriculture reform ordinances in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo | Praveen Negi)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Arch-rivals in Punjab, the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, are now on the same page on farm ordinances which the Centre wants to convert into laws. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has issued a statement that the party was not consulted by the BJP before bringing out these ordinances. 

In Chandigarh, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday led an 11-member Congress team to Governor VP Singh Badnore and informed him that the party would take the legal route against the ‘anti-farmer’ measures.

In a memorandum, the Congress warned that the ordinances would lead to unrest in the border state, which was already at the receiving end of Pakistan’s concerted efforts to foment trouble. Amarinder told the governor that the party believed any move to tinker with the present procurement system in the times of nationwide pandemic crisis would deepen social unrest among  farmers. 

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest led by BKU has spread across Punjab with protestors gathering in the Bathinda parliamentary constituency of Union minister Harshimrat Kaur Badal and in Patiala, Amarinder’s constituency. 

