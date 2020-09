By PTI

BHOPAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and top leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have arrived here for a two-day meeting, a VHP leader said on Thursday.

The leader refused to share the agenda of the meeting, which is being held in the backdrop of the ongoing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Bhagwatji and top VHP leaders are in Bhopal for a two-day meeting which will continue till Friday evening," he said.