STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAD ready to make any sacrifice for farmers, will decide on continuing in NDA later: Sukhbir

The party's future course of action and whether to stay in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or not will be decided in a party meeting later, he said.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will decide on whether to remain in the ruling NDA or not in a meeting of the party later, its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday after party leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal submitted her resignation from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Badal said the SAD is ready to make any sacrifice for farmers and their welfare.

The party's future course of action and whether to stay in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or not will be decided in a party meeting later, he said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who submitted her resignation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), told reporters, "I don't want to be part of a government which brought farm sector bills without addressing apprehensions of farmers."

Her resignation came soon after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab, and announced that the Union minister will quit the government in protest.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill -- in Lok Sabha, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work put in by successive Punjab governments and farmers to build the agriculture sector.

Lok Sabha passed the two bills by voice vote on Thursday.

Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on Tuesday.

These three bills will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal NDA BJP Harsimrat Kaur Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp