Stopping of stone mining in Rajasthan will be taken as ploy to delay Ram temple construction: Seers

Ayodhya seers and the VHP leaders have threatened to launch a nationwide stir against the restrictions by the Gehlot government.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In response to the restrictions imposed by the Rajasthan government on the extraction of pink stone from Bansi Paharpur range in Bharatpur district, seers and VHP leaders have cautioned the Congress party against repercussions. 

They have asked the grand old party to resolve the issue at the earliest so that smooth supply of the stone needed for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya could be restored.

Ashok Gehlot government had stopped mining of pink stone in Bansi Paharpur range over royalty issue. Ayodhya seers and the VHP leaders have threatened to launch a nationwide stir against the restrictions by the Gehlot government.

In fact, pink stone of Bansi Paharpur is considered to be the most durable and capable of withstanding the vagaries of nature for over 5,000 years. As per the key sources, while the trust was about to place an order for 4.5 lakh cubic feet stone worth Rs 36 crore, Bharatpur district administration has allegedly put restrictions on the extraction of the stone from the quarry till further orders. The stone costs around Rs 800 per cubic feet.

Given its strength, pink stone remains in high demand for construction of monuments and heritage buildings. Many such pieces of architecture like Red Fort, Parliament House, Buland Darwaza, Akshardham temple, Somnath temple, and ISKCON temple stand to give testimony of the pink stone, a blend of beauty and strength.

Last year, the government got the stone mining royalty to the tune of Rs 28 crore. As per the norms, until anyone comes forward promising a higher royalty amount than the previous season, the restrictions over mining could not be lifted, said the source.

Seeking the Rajasthan government to resolve the issue at the earliest, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the heir apparent of Mahant Nirtya Gopal Das, the temple trust chairman, said that the stone would be required as the construction would commence immediately after test piling was over in October.

“After the stones reach Ayodhya, carving and cutting would be started. It is a time taking process. So, the Rajasthan government must resolve all issues related with mining. If there is undue delay in supply of stones, it will be taken as another ploy by Congress party to stop construction of Ram Mandir,” said the Mahant.

