STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt mulling scheme to fund labourers' pilgrimage 

The scheme, after taking shape, is likely to benefit around 1.5 crore workers of over 20,000 factories, workshops, and around 6.5 lakh commercial establishments in the state.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to start a scheme to fund the religious trip for the labourers employed in various enterprises in the state. The scheme, after taking shape, is likely to benefit around 1.5 crore workers of over 20,000 factories, workshops and around 6.5 lakh commercial establishments in the state.

If the key sources are to be believed, UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with Union Labour minister Santosh Gangwar is likely to announce the scheme, named after Swami Vivekananda on November 10. The day chosen to announce the scheme happens to be the birth anniversary Dattopant Thengadi, RSS ideologue who founded the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the trade union wing of the Sangh Parivar.

The sources claimed that the idea to launch such a scheme was drawn from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who had exhorted the Sangh cadre to support the migrant labourers and workers who had suffered a lot financially and emotionally. Bhagwat had visited different cities including Lucknow and Kanpur during the last fortnight.

The highly-placed sources in the state labour department confirmed the conceptualization of the scheme and said that the first of its kind in the country, it would give a breather to the labourers, a much-wanted break from the daily grind without thinking of monetary loss and prompt help embark upon a trip to any religious place of their choice.

The sources in the state labour welfare board said that the scheme was just one part of the three-pronged strategy of the state government to support the labourers working in the state. They claimed other two schemes pertain to the funding of the textbooks for meritorious poor students and encouraging them to pursue any sport of their choice and master it.

While the scheme to fund the textbooks for poor students would be named after one of the doyens of modern Hindi literature Mahadevi Verma, the scheme to encourage sportsmen would be named after late international cricketer Chetan Chauhan. Chetan Chauhan, who had been the part of Yogi cabinet, passed away last month due to multi-organ failure after testing positive for COVID-19.

The board is also preparing a database of all labourers employed in various commercial outlets and factories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath labourers pilgrimage religious tourism
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp