Widows of Bhopal Gas tragedy victims not getting their pension: Activist

By PTI

BHOPAL: An organization working for the survivors of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy on Thursday alleged that widows of the victims are not getting pension since December.

"The Madhya Pradesh government should resume the Rs 1,000 monthly pension to 4,998 women," said Balkrishna Namdeo, president of the Gas Peedit Nirashrit Pension Bhogi Sangharsh Morcha.

"They haven't been getting pension since December. These widows are living in penury in these testing times amid the COVID-19 outbreak," he added.

Some of these women are on a relay hunger strike for the last two days at Jeevan Jyoti Colony here to press the demand, he said.

The 2011-12 annual report of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department had announced that widows of the victims will receive lifelong pension, he said.

The December 1984 gas leak at a pesticide plant of Union Carbide in Bhopal, which claimed at least 3,000 lives, is termed as one of the worst industrial disasters in the world.