17-year-old girl raped, accused thrashed by her family in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

The girl's mother has registered a case against the gram pradhan and some others for threatening her family.

Published: 18th September 2020 02:17 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANDA: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth who was then severely beaten up by her family members in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Friday.

According to the FIR lodged on Wednesday by the mother of the girl, the incident took place last Saturday when the minor was on her way to home after attending to nature's call, police said.

The girl's mother has also registered a case against the gram pradhan and some others for threatening her family.

The medical examination of the girl did not confirm rape, police said.

The 19-year-old accused is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is yet to be arrested, they said.

Investigations are going on, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Rape Banda Rape Crime Against Women
