19-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Thane

The matter came to light when the girl went missing on August 30, following which her parents lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

Published: 18th September 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 21. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A Thane man was arrested by the city police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an official said on Friday.

The 16-year-old survivor had become friends with the accused, a contract worker with the Thane Municipal Corporation, on social media, sub-inspector Deepali Lambate of Kopri police station said.

The matter came to light when the girl went missing on August 30, following which her parents lodged a complaint with the police, the official said.

On investigation, the police found that the accused had wooed the victim and taken her to Osmanabad, she said.

The survivor was rescued on Wednesday, while the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) among other provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 21, she said, adding that further probe is underway.

