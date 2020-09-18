STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China should work with India for complete disengagement: MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China’s frontline troops had been observing the agreements between the two sides.

Published: 18th September 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

IAF’s Apache helicopter flies overLadakh on Thursday amid tension with China.

IAF’s Apache helicopter flies overLadakh on Thursday amid tension with China. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said both New Delhi and Beijing must focus on easing tensions in friction areas along the LAC even as China said it was imperative for India to correct its mistakes.

“Both sides should focus on easing tensions in the friction areas by refraining from any actions that may lead to an escalation in the situation. This requires strict adherence to the bilateral agreements and protocols and not making unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He also urged the Chinese side to work sincerely with India for complete disengagement at the earliest from areas including the Pangong Tso as well as for de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols.

“We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the LAC and not make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo,” Srivastava said.

“The troops are committed to safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and also maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas. It is imperative for India to correct its mistakes, realise disengagement on the ground and take concrete action to ease up tensions in the relevant areas.”

On the issue of snooping by a Chinese company, India said it had taken up the issue with Beijing which claimed that the company was a private entity and had no connections with the government.

"The government has constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these reports, evaluate their implications, assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within 30 days,” Srivastava said. 

Snooping in India

Zhenhua Data Information Technology has been allegedly monitoring over 10K prominent citizens including President, PM.

