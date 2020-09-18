STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Number of affected ministers in Uddhav Cabinet reaches 11 after two test positive

Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif shared the information on their Twitter handles.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra PWD Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra PWD Minister Nitin Raut (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two Maharashtra ministers- Nitin Raut and Hasan Mushrif- on Friday said they have tested coronavirus positive.

The leaders shared the information on their Twitter handles.

With this, the number of ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, who tested positive for the infection has reached 11 so far.

Raut (63), who is the Energy Minister and the working president of the state Congress, tweeted, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I would request all those who had come in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure."

Mushrif, the Rural Development Minister and NCP leader, said on the micro-blogging site, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who came in my contact should get themselves tested. I will soon be at your service defeating coronavirus. My health is fine."

In the recent past, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS-cooperation) had tested positive for COVID-19.

