Data on infected or dead COVID warriors not maintained at central level: Government

However, insurance provision has been made under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19', a central sector scheme, Centre said.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 11:27 PM

A health worker takes swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a residential building in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Data on the number of healthcare workers who are infected by the coronavirus infection or have lost their lives during COVID-19 duty is not maintained at the central level by the health ministry, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

However, details of the number of persons seeking relief under the "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Package for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19" is maintained at the national level, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.

According to details of the scheme, a total of 155 healthcare staff, including 64 doctors, have died due to the coronavirus infection in the country as on September 11.

In response to a question on compensation or job, Choubey said no specific scheme in context of COVID-19 has been proposed for compensation or job to the next of kin of such deceased doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.

ALSO READ | IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to COVID-19, demands 'martyr' status for them

To a question on the number of doctors, paramedics and other official staff serving in government and private hospitals who were affected and died during COVID-19 duty , the minister said, "Data on number of healthcare workers who are infected by COVID-19 or number of such persons who have lost lives during COVID duty is not maintained at central level by Ministry of Health".

However, insurance provision has been made under the "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19", a central sector scheme, he said.

The scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this, Choubey said.

It will also include accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19, the minister informed.

