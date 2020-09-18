STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Export ban: Onion trucks stranded at several land borders in Bengal, traders seek relaxations

Land ports of Gojadanga and Petrapole in North 24 Parganas District also reported stranded, onion-filled trucks, the officials said.

Published: 18th September 2020

Onion

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The number of stranded Bangaldesh-bound trucks loaded with onions continued to rise at various land borders in West Bengal in the wake of the Centre's export ban of the commodity, official said on Thursday.

"There are 500-600 trucks stuck at the land borders," a Malhadipur Exporters' Association official told PTI.

Land ports of Gojadanga and Petrapole in North 24 Parganas District also reported stranded, onion-filled trucks, the officials said.

The Centre on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

"The sudden ban caught all of us by surprise and landed us in trouble.

India is the largest supplier of onion for our country," a Bangaldeshi importer said.

"We are expecting some relaxations for orders that have already been placed. The government may also allow export of certain varieties like 'Bangalore Rose'," a trader said.

Meanwhile, the price of the vegetable eased in the city's Posta wholesale market to Rs 30 per kg on Thursday, agri analyst Sibu Malakar said.

