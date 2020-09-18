STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' trust sacred to us, proud to stand with them: Harsimrat in her resignation letter

The SAD leader said that before, during and after the promulgation of the three ordinances, she had tried her best to persuade the Cabinet to take the actual stakeholders of this decision.

Published: 18th September 2020 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said her decision to resign from the Union Cabinet to protest three farm sector bills "symbolises my party's vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of farmers".

"I am proud that today I am able in my humble way to take that legacy forward," she said.

In her four-page resignation letter addressed to the prime minister, she said, "In view of the decision of the government of India to go ahead with the Bill on the issue of marketing of agricultural produce without addressing and removing the apprehensions of farmers and decision of my party, Shiromani Akali Dal, not to be a part of anything that goes against the interest of farmers, I find it impossible to continue to perform my duties as a minister in the union council of ministers."

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

It has already passed Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

They will replace ordinances promulgated by the Union government.

The SAD leader said that before, during and after the promulgation of the three ordinances, she had tried her best to persuade the Cabinet to take the actual stakeholders of this decision, the farmers, on board and remove their apprehensions and concerns.

"All this while, I was given the impression that since an Ordinance is only a temporary arrangement, my concerns and pleas would be addressed while legislating on the issue in the Parliament."

"But I write it with a very heavy heart that despite my persistent pleas as well as repeated efforts of my party, SAD, in this regard, the government has not taken the farmers on board," she wrote.

"The trust farmers place in us is sacred to us," she said.

"My decision symbolises my party's vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers," she said.

Kaur said her decision to resign was guided by the "iconic legacy" of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal for fighting to defend national interests, be it against the Emergency or for the establishment of a federal structure in the country as well as preserving external security or food security.

She said that her party always followed the "great Guru Sahiban" who taught them never to compromise on one's principles and to stand up for what one strongly believes to be right.

"That is precisely what I am doing today," the parliamentarian from Punjab's Bathinda said.

Kaur, who held the food processing industries portfolio, said, "I and my party are deeply pained that we were not able to persuade the government to refer the Bills governing the marketing of farmers produce to a select committee."

She, however, expressed satisfaction that she was able to live up to the expectations of the people who have placed their complete trust in her.

Describing her tenure as minister as "a remarkable and most memorable period of my life", she said she was satisfied that the NDA-led government delivered on many critical and long-standing issues of the Sikh community, including justice for 1984 riots victims.

She also recounted Goods and Services Tax waiver on 'langar', permission granted to foreign donations to the Darbar Sahib as major achievements.

"But the most memorable moment for me and for every devout Sikh came with the historic opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor for which the Sikhs had been praying in their daily ardas for three quarters of a century, she said.

She also recalled the three-decades-old alliance formed by Parkash Singh Badal and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

She said she was confident that the SAD-BJP alliance would continue to work together to maintain the hard earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

Talking to the media later, she said she did not consider her step as any "sacrifice" but just a natural and normal course for any proud Akali wedded to the 'Panthic' values and to the cause of the farmers.

"The real sacrifices are made by the farmers themselves. I am just standing by them as their daughter and sister," she said.

She said she has requested the prime minister to accept her resignation "with immediate effect."

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister," she tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsimrat Kaur Badal Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp