Flash floods kill 2 in Arunachal, cause extensive damage in 4 districts

Prasanta Mazumdar

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two persons were killed in flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh.

Bato Doye and Purna Bahadur Thakuria were washed away by the swirling water of the river Ego in Lepa Rada district on Thursday. The body of one person was fished out but that of the other was missing.

The floods caused extensive damage in Lepa Rada, West Siang, Siang, and East Siang districts.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district due to flood. My sincere condolences to the family grieving the loss. Necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin is being extended. I appeal everyone to take precautions to prevent any further losses,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

As bridges either collapsed or were damaged, road communication was snapped at several places. Official sources said the actual damage to property and crop was yet to be assessed.

The flash floods are a twin blow for the farmers of the river Siang belt. Their standing paddy crop has been under attack from five types of pests.

Meanwhile, the floods have returned to haunt the people of Assam as well. Over 33,000 people have been affected in three districts in the latest wave of the deluge. Standing crop was affected in areas of 4,340 hectares while 500 of the marooned were lodged in relief camps, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

Altogether 116 people died in Assam since the first wave of the floods that hit the state on May 22. Twenty-six others were killed in landslides that were triggered by rains.