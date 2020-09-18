Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Youngsters raise funds to fight hunger

Two youngsters raised Rs 57,000 for NGO Khalsa Centre North East to help it fight hunger during lockdown. Naman Sarawgi (16) and Rajveer Agarwal (12) were felicitated at a function in the city. The Khalsa Centre feeds people at a langar at the hospital every week.

“Through this act, they not only showed their interest in serving the society but also faith in the activities of Khalsa Centre North East. They have started caring for the needy at such an early age. This shows how their families have brought them up and taught them the values of serving the humanity,” Khalsa Centre North East chairman Capt PP Singh said.

Stockpiling oxygen to fight pandemic

The Assam government has installed an oxygen tank at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, which is the state’s largest healthcare facility. The health department wanted to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen given its rising demand since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

One more oxygen tank will be installed at the facility. Official sources said patients would be provided with oxygen through a centralized pipeline that would be connected to the tank.

The government plans to take a similar measure at six other medical colleges and hospitals in the state. The state needs 10MT of oxygen every day to treat the Covid-19 patients. Assam gets a large number of patients from other Northeast states as well.

Traffic cop earns kudos for her honesty

Social media users praised Rwisumwi Basumatary, a traffic police personnel, as she returned Rs 20,500 and documents which a man had misplaced. She had found a wallet lying on a road and after going through the documents, she found the phone number of the rightful owner.

“Basumatary of Panbazar Traffic found a wallet lying on HB Road with cash Rs 20,500 and imp documents. She found phone number of owner & informed him & his belongings were returned,” the Guwahati Traffic Police tweeted. When the matter came to light following this tweet, the netizens expressed plaudits.

'NIA charge sheet against ULFA rebels

The NIA filed a charge sheet against seven members of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) for their role in the killing of a police officer two years ago. Three cadres were arrested earlier while four are absconding.

The accused were booked under various sections of IPC, UAPA, Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act. On May 4, 2018, a combined team of the police and para-military forces had launched an operation at a village in Tinsukia district.

When the personnel closed in on a house, the militants had opened fire killing sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita. He was officer in-charge of local police station.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com