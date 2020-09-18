STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Less than 3 per cent in 177 tribal areas have COVID-19: Ministry

Tribals

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A recent study by IIT Delhi documented that less than 3 per cent of the population in 177 tribal dominated districts with over 25 per cent population had tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in response to a Parliament question on Thursday.

This was in response to a question if the Centre has undertaken any study in order to map out the ground realities of the tribal communites and the steps taken to help out the communities amid the pandemic.

"There has been no report of major outbreak of the disease in tribal areas which might be a cause for concern," the ministry said.

The ministry has constituted a team of officers to prepare the roadmap and take necessary measures for implementation of initiatives to restore economic growth in the aftermath of the pandemic, it said.

Among the 11 members of the Great Andamanese tribes infected with COVID-19, nine of them have recoverd so far and have moved back to their establishment in Strait Island, the ministry said in another response.

There are particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Onges and Jarawas population have tested negative for COVID-19, it said.

In a recent report submitted to the ministry, the A&N administration said it had stepped up measures for safety of PVTGs.

