STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Congress slogan, symbol on cow gets BJP angry

An image of the cow, with the slogan 'Sanver ka Vikas, Premchand Guddu', has gone viral on social media and state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma demanded that a case be lodged.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Friday demanded registration of an FIR against the Congress candidate from Sanver, where a bypoll will be held, for allegedly painting a slogan and his party symbol on a cow.

An image of the cow, with the slogan 'Sanver ka Vikas, Premchand Guddu', has gone viral on social media and state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma demanded that a case be lodged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Congress candidate Guddu for the "shameful" use of "the holy cow for poll advertisement".

Guddu, meanwhile, said he had nothing to do with the act and alleged it may be the handiwork of local BJP workers to defame him.

Sub Inspector Manoj Kataria of Sanver police station said a search for the animal had proved futile and claimed it may be from some other area.

Priyanshu Jain, president of the local unit of the outfit People for Animals said he had approached police on the issue.

Sanver is among the 28 Assembly seats which will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed as yet for them.

Guddu is pitted against MP minister Tulsiram Silawat, who joined the BJP from the Congress, in Sanver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh bypolls Congress BJP Cow
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp