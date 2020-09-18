STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naxals kill Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan in Bijapur district, dump body on road

With this, eight people - three policemen, a forest official and four civilians - have been killed in separate Naxal-related incidents in Bijapur district in the last one month.

Published: 18th September 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan, who had been missing, was killed by Naxals in Bijapur district, police said on Friday.

The body of constable Mallu Ram Suryawanshi (38), who had been missing from his camp since the last one week, was found on the Bijapur-Gangloor road near Padeda village on Friday morning, a police official said.

A police team later shifted the body to hosptial for post-mortem, he said.

A pamphlet was recovered from the spot in which the Gangaloor area committee of Maoists claimed responsibility for the jawan's murder, he said.

Suryanwanshi, a native of Bilaspur district in the state, was attached to the 17th battalion of the CAF.

He was posted in the battalions pioneer company, which handles construction works, including setting up police camps, in interior areas, he said.

Prima facie, it seems he was killed with sharp-edged weapons but the exact cause of the death will be known after the autopsy, he said.

A search operation has been launched to trace the assailants, the official added.

With this, eight people - three policemen, a forest official and four civilians - have been killed in separate Naxal-related incidents in Bijapur district in the last one month, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Armed Force Naxals
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp