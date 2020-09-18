STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 16 lakh non-coronavirus patients treated in AIIMS, Centre-run hospitals post March 24: Government

Centre also stated that no such patient who was already admitted in hospitals whether serious, critical or non-serious was discharged from the hospitals without adequate treatment.

Published: 18th September 2020

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the COVID-19 ward at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.

Medical workers in PPE gear interacting with visitors outside the COVID-19 ward at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 16 lakh patients, who were not suffering from coronavirus, have been treated in AIIMS and central government-run hospitals after March 24, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey stated that no such patient who was already admitted in AIIMS or central government-run hospitals whether serious, critical or non-serious was discharged from the hospitals without adequate treatment, due to pandemic situation in the country.

Choubey shared the data on patients who were not suffering from coronavirus, but still have been treated in AIIMS and central government-run hospitals in their 'In Patient Department' as well as in 'Out Patient Department' after March 24.

According to the data shared by the minister, 4,01,506 such patients were treated in AIIMS, Delhi; 2,53,220 in Safdarjang hospital, New Delhi; 2,68,471 in RML hospital, New Delhi: 2,11,796 in LHMC, New Delhi; 94,999 in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar; 1,27,631 in AIIMS, Jodhpur; 1,26,486 in AIIMS, Raipur; 48,765 in AIIMS, Rishikesh; 15,491 in AIIMS, Patna; and 62,862 in AIIMS, Bhopal.

The total number of such patients was 16,11,227, according to the data shared.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic began from March 25.

Asked whether it is a fact that there have been more deaths due to other diseases rather than coronavirus on account of poor health facilities during the pandemic, Choubey said, "No".

