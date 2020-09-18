Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra, Pune gets new police chief

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred over 50 IPS officers, including the home department's principal secretary (special) Amitabh Gupta. Gupta will be the new police commissioner of Pune.

Gupta was in news earlier this year after he allowed businessmen brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, under scanner in connection with the alleged Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scams, to travel from Khandala near Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara district.

He was sent on compulsory leave by the state government following uproar over the travel permit, but was later exonerated by a panel probing the matter. The Maharashtra government order on Thursday evening said that 41 officers have been allotted new postings, while the remaining officials have not yet been given new postings including former ATS chief Deven Bharti.

Incumbent Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham has been transferred as Additional DGP (Special Operations), while DCP (Anti-Narcotics Cell) of Mumbai Police Shivdeep Lande has been promoted as DIG (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in Mumbai.

In other transfers, Addl DGP (Maharashtra State Security Corporation) Vineet Agarwal replaces Gupta as Prinicipal Secretary (Home) and Manoj Kumar Sharma (under waiting) has been posted as DIG (Maharashtra State Security Corporation).

While former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi has been made Addl DGP (Railways), 2004-batch IPS officer Nishit Mishra has been posted as Addl Commissioner (Protection & Security) of Mumbai Police.