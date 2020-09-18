STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SAD part of NDA, Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation its 'political decision': Punjab BJP chief Ashwani

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the three bills brought by the BJP-led Centre are in the interest of the farming community.

Published: 18th September 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Former Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Friday dubbed the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union cabinet as the "political decision" of the Shiromani Akali Dal and asserted that it is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Food Processing Industries Minister Badal had resigned on Thursday in protest against three farm sector bills.

Speaking to media personnel, Sharma said the three bills brought by the BJP-led Centre are in the interest of the farming community.

"Akali Dal is a part of the NDA but it is a separate political outfit. They have taken this decision because of some political reasons. We have an alliance (SAD-BJP) but both are different political outfits. They (SAD) have taken a political decision," said Sharma.

On continuation of alliance between both the parties, Sharma said they (Akalis) had themselves said they are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had said in Delhi on Thursday that his party's future course of action and whether to stay in the BJP-led alliance or not will be decided in a party meeting later.

Sharma said these three bills would "surely play an important role in boosting farm income".

The Pujab BJP president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that the minimum support price and government procurement of crops would continue.

Taking on the Congress, Sharma said the ruling party in Punjab was trying to "mislead" farmers over the farm bills issue in order to "divert attention from the burning issues like liquor mafia, scholarship scam, corruption and failure to keep its poll promises".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAD NDA Harsimrat Kaur Badal Ashwani Sharma
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp