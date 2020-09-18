STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: NCB detains four persons; seizes over Rs 4 lakh, drugs in raid

The anti-drug agency seized nearly 500 gm of ganja from the other three suspects who were detained separately, an official said.

Published: 18th September 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing drugs angle in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Friday detained four persons and seized 928 gm charas and cash after raiding the residence of one of them here, an official said.

The anti-drug agency seized nearly 500 gm of ganja from the other three suspects who were detained separately, he said.

A team of the NCB Mumbai unit detained one of the suspects from Versova after acting on specific information provided by Ankush Arenja, an accused arrested by the agency earlier, on drugs peddlers, he said.

His name had cropped up during interrogation of the 29-year-old Arenja, arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to the Sushant death case, the official said.

The team seized 928 gm charas and Rs 4,36,000 in cash during the raid, he said.

The NCB apprehended three more suspects and seized altogether 490 gm of ganja from them, the official said.

One of them was taken into custody based on information shared by Arenja, he said.

All the suspects were detained and their interrogation was to ascertain their links with drugs peddlers, he said.

The NCB has so far arrested more than a dozen persons, including actress Rhea and her brother Showik, in the drugs case lodged in connection with the Sushant death probe.

