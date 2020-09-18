STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thrashed for serving beef, Assam man to get Rs 1 lakh

The order was issued based on a complaint lodged by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress.

Published: 18th September 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered the Assam government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a Muslim man who was assaulted by vigilantes for serving beef at his eatery.

The order was issued based on a complaint lodged by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress. The Commission took a strong note that neither the Chief Secretary replied to a showcause notice nor the Director General of Police (DGP) submitted the action taken report against the guilty policemen.

On April 12 last year, Shaukat Ali, 48, had to be hospitalised after he was attacked by the vigilantes for serving beef at his eatery at a village market in Biswanath district. Some policemen allegedly remained mute spectators.

“The victim was found insulted and disgraced on the basis of caste/religion and therefore, human rights of the victim were violated. Police apprehended 15 persons and forwarded them to judicial custody. Thus, prima facie it is a case of violation of human rights of the victim for which the state is vicariously liable to compensate the victim,” the NHRC said.

"The Commission directed the Assam chief secretary to release Rs 1 lakh to the victim and submit a report along with proof of payment within six weeks. If the action taken report is not received within four weeks, action will be taken under relevant acts,” it warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC Assam government National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp