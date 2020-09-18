STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three ways out on Maratha quota

CM Uddhav Thackeray called an all-party meeting which was attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Published: 18th September 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is exploring various options to ensure reservation for the Marathas in the state. The Supreme Court on Sept 9 referred the petitions challenging Maharashtra’s 2018 law — the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which granted 16% quota to the Maratha community — to a larger constitutional bench.

The court also stayed the law’s implementation. The Bombay High Court had upheld the law in June 2019, but it had reduced the quota to 12% in education and 13% in jobs. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that his government was committed to the Maratha reservation and that a final decision would be taken soon.

Sources said the state government is exploring three options: issue an ordinance, file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s interim order and approach the larger constitutional bench. Thackeray has sought to pacify the Maratha community that has threatened agitation, saying “this is their government, so there is no point in protesting”.

The CM called an all-party meeting on Thursday which was attended by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The CM said the SC verdict was “unexpected”, and that the government was thinking on what relief could be given to the Maratha community till the final SC verdict is out. Ashok Chavan, chairman of a sub-committee for the Maratha reservation has said the Supreme Court’s order is only an interim order.

“There is hope… we will approach a constitution bench and get justice,” he said. Describing the SC’s interim order as “unexpected and surprising”, Chavan said the law had been unanimously passed by the state legislature. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that 1,300 posts out of the total 12,500 would be reserved for the Maratha community.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maratha Quota Maharashtra government
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp