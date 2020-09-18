Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from Covid-19 and was re-admitted to AIIMS on Sunday for a complete medical check-up, was discharged on Thursday evening, officials said.

Shah was re-admitted to the premier hospital on September 12. Sources said he was admitted for complete check-up ahead of Parliament session that began on Monday. He may attend the remaining monsoon session.

At the time of his re-admission, the AIIMS said in a statement, “As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days”. Shah was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on August 2 and was tested Covid-postitive. He was in the hospital for 12 days before he tested negative and was discharged on August 14.

However, on August 18, Shah was taken to AIIMS after he complained of fatigue and body ache. He reportedly tested negative for Covid but was admitted for “post Covid-care”.

The 55-year-old former BJP national president was discharged from AIIMS on August 30. Earlier on Thursday, Shah addressed an event in his constituency Gandhinagar via video-conferencing.