UP govt to launch massive recruitment drive to fill up 3 lakh vacancies

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is all set to launch a massive recruitment drive for around 3 lakh people in different government departments.

The CM at a high-level meeting on Friday sought the details of vacancies pending in all the government departments by Saturday.

However, the majority of departments had furnished the data by Friday evening and it reflected around three lakh vacancies to be filled up.

Convening a meeting of the senior officials including the Chief Secretary and Additional chief secretaries of different departments, the CM directed them to start the recruitment drive in their respective departments within the next 3 months. The Chief Minister asked them to ensure that selected candidates were given appointment letters within six months. He also cautioned them to conduct the recruitment process ensuring utmost transparency.

During the meeting at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, CM Yogi said: "We will have to fill the vacancies in different departments like we have done earlier while employing around three lakh people in the most transparent manner."

The CM took to Twitter to confirm the directives issued to various departmental heads saying: “All the departments have been asked to furnish the details of vacancies so that they could be filled through a recruitment drive to be started in the next three months and completed within six months. Fairness and transparency in recruitment have been our policy and it will be ensured at every level at any cost.”

As per the figures released by the state government, so far 3,79,709 people have been appointed in different departments during the last three years of the present dispensation.

In another tweet, the CM expressed confidence in the capabilities and skills of the state youths. “The present Uttar Pradesh government is making opportunities available to all without any discrimination. The recruitment process in all the departments will take off soon. We will try to fill all the vacancies lying in different departments within the next six months,” CM Yogi tweeted.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, the CM would be convening a meeting with the heads of all recruitment boards to finalise the commencement of the recruitment drive shortly.

During the last three years, while 1,37,253 appointments were made in the police department, another 16,629 have been in the process. Similarly, over 54,000 persons were appointed in Basic Education department and another 69,000 are in the pipeline. Over 26,000 people have been recruited through UP Public Service Commission during the last three years. Likewise, under NHRM around 28,622 people were given the jobs.

The government also claimed to have provided jobs to over 1.25 crore people during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Earlier on Thursday, the opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress observed the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Berozgari Diwas'.