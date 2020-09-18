STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Very unfortunate' that farmers not taken on board over farm bills: Sukhbir Singh Badal attacks NDA

Badal also slammed the Congress for not voting against the bills in Parliament, a reference to the walkout from the House by the opposition party before the voting took place in Lok Sabha.

Published: 18th September 2020 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said it was "very unfortunate" that the BJP-led government did not take farmers on board on the three agriculture-related bills, asserting that his party had brought their apprehensions to its notice.

Badal also slammed the Congress for not voting against the bills in Parliament, a reference to the walkout from the House by the opposition party before the voting took place in Lok Sabha.

The bills seek to deregulate the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers.

But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Narendra Modi government on Thursday, saying it had not paid heed to the concerns over the bills.

"It was very unfortunate," Badal told PTI over the phone.

In her four-page resignation letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote that she kept trying to persuade the Union Cabinet to take farmers on board and deal with their concerns over the farm ordinances, which preceded the bills.

"All this while, I was given the impression that since an ordinance is only a temporary arrangement, my concerns and pleas would be addressed while legislating on the issue in Parliament," she wrote.

The SAD voted against the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill in Lok Sabha.

SAD chief and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Badal said he had tried to bring farmers' concerns to the notice of the government for two months.

"I met every farmer union and farm leaders. Our effort was that whatever feelings they have should be incorporated in the bills," he said.

"But they did not agree to it," he said, referring to the government.

The party then tried to make the government send the bills to a select committee, he added.

"Then in the end, we had no choice," Badal said, referring to Harsimrat Kaur's resignation.

"If you draft a bill for somebody and he is unhappy then what is the use of such a bill?" he asked, stressing on the need of consulting the farmers.

Asked if the Akali Dal would support the farmers' call for a 'Punjab Bandh' on September 25, Badal said his party is with the farmers, for the farmers and will fight for them.

On the still continuing alliance with the BJP, he said the party leadership will soon meet and take a final decision.

Hitting out at the Congress, the SAD chief said its members did not vote against the bills in Parliament.

He added that the Congress in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls had promised to repeal the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and allow free inter-state trade without any restrictions.

Accusing Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of playing a "double game", Badal claimed that the Congress leader was part of a high-powered committee on agriculture and his government had "participated" in framing the ordinances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal BJP
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp