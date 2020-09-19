STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 booked for rioting, burning PM Modi's effigy on his birthday in Uttar Pradesh

A video of the incident, that took place in Dargahpur village under Jhinjhana police station limits, has also gone viral on social media.

Published: 19th September 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Fifteen people, including the national president of a little-known outfit, were booked on the charges of rioting after they burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday while observing "Unemployment Day" in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered against 11 unidentified people and four named accused on Friday based on a complaint filed by Shamli district BJP president Satendra Tomar, they said.

Prince Kori, national president of the Bharatiya Samaj Rakshak Yuva Morcha, and the 14 others were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), police said.

The accused burnt the effigy on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Modi, which they observed as "Unemployment Day" to protest against joblessness, they said.

