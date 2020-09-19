STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BJP should give account of 15 years of rule in MP': Nath trains guns at Scindia

Accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of conducting less number of coronavirus tests as compared to other states, and also alleged that Chouhan had made false announcements.

Published: 19th September 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday said the BJP should give an account of its 15-year-long rule in the state before asking about the performance of the previous Congress-led government that was in power for 15 months.

Nath also accused the BJP of coming to power in the state through "notes" (money).

A state BJP leader, however, said the government led by his party was formed through a democratic process.

Talking to reporters in Gwalior, the home turf of Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nath said, "We don't want a certificate from (Chief Minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP. People are the witness (of our 15- month-rule)," Nath said.

"How dare the BJP ask for a 15-month account from me? They are not giving account of the BJP's 15 years of rule. They should first give their account," he said.

"We had formed the government through votes, while the BJP did so through notes," he alleged.

Taking potshots at Scindia without naming him, Nath said, "MP was known by Gwalior and nobody used to talk about Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Why did the Gwalior-Chambal region remain neglected and who was responsible for that?" Nath claimed that farm loans of 26 lakh farmers were waived by his government and said he was ready to give a list of the beneficiaries to Chouhan.

Accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of conducting less number of coronavirus tests as compared to other states, and also alleged that Chouhan had made false announcements.

Reacting to Nath's statements, state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress must give account of its 15-month rule.

"We repeatedly went to people with the account of our government during various assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the past 15 years.

The Congress leaders should also do so about their 15-month-long government while seeking votes during (assembly) bypolls," he said.

He said the bank accounts of farmers are showing that their farm loans were not waived by the previous Congress government.

"Why didn't Nath pay attention towards the development of Gwalior-Chambal region when he was the CM? Previous government stopped the funding for the expansion of hospitals and did not give a nod for Chambal expressway. He was CM for the entire state," Agrawal said.

"The BJP government in the state was formed purely through democratic process and those who resigned from the Congress are going to public again," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath MP govt
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp