Chhattisgarh: Ramp-up of mining technology to meet perennially rising huge coal demand

Published: 19th September 2020 11:15 AM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, the largest coal-producing subsidiary unit of the Coal India Ltd (CIL) has surged ahead with its massive mining technology up-gradation plans as it equipped itself for enhanced produced ahead of the anticipated increase in demand.

The coal demand has been rising and the CIL has set an ambitious target of producing one billion tonnes of coal by FY 2023-24. The SECL is going to have a substantial contribution to achieve a huge target.

The CIL’s subsidiary company has consequently procured a large number of Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMM) and deployed in their open cast coal mines at Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda in Korba district about 125 km from the Chhattisgarh capital.

Gevra, Kusmunda, and Dipka open cast mines are the mega projects of SECL and have a huge bearing on its annual coal production. For coal mining operations, the right coordination of man and machines assumes significance and remains a crucial factor.

With the induction of HEMM, the total mining capacity for Over Burden Removal will increase from the present 138.52 Million CuM to 166.42 Million CuM by 1 April 2021, the SECL official spokesperson said. The expenses on procurement of HEMM were Rs 1457 Crores.

SECL hopes that with the deployment of state-of-the-art mining technology, the organization will rise ahead to accomplish the massive requirement of coal which is increasing perennially, the officer added.

