DMK calls for allies' meet on September 21 to shape strategy against Centre's farm bills

The Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties are among the allies of the DMK.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday announced a meeting of its allies here on September 21 to deliberate on the next course of action over farm bills that were adopted by the Lok Sabha alleging these would lead to hoarding of agricultural produce by corporates.

The bills would "lead to hoarding of farm produce by the corporates and adversely affect the support price," DMK chief M K Stalin alleged adding, farmers were protesting across the country since the move by the Centre was "against" them.

Singling out the AIADMK, he hit out at the archrival for supporting the Centre on the issue and mocked Chief Minister K Palaniswami for claiming to be a farmer and yet backing the bills.

The AIADMK regime's support "proved" that it was "subservient" to the Centre,the DMK top leader alleged in a letter to party cadres.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal went to the extent of resigning from the union council of ministers over the issue, he pointed out.

The meeting of allies, scheduled to be held at "Anna Arivalayam" the DMK headquarters on Monday would be chaired by party president Stalin, the main opposition in Tamil Nadu said in a statement dubbing the farm bills as anti-farmer.

Lok Sabha has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, which seek to promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade in agricultural produce.

Stalin, accusing the AIADMK of "talking lies in a high pitch", said the ruling party's "drama" would end in about six months with the Assembly elections scheduled for next year (April-May), and exuded confidence of his party capturing power.

Stalin had on Friday said the new bills would sound a "death knell" to farmers.

Comments

