Govt firm on farm bills, set to sail through in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Centre likely to table the controversial farm Bills on Saturday, the Opposition is all set to oppose them in Rajya Sabha and demand sending to a select committee for further consideration, though the Centre is comfortable to sail through in the Upper House.

Many Opposition parties have raised concerns regarding several provisions of the Bills — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

In Rajya Sabha, the numbers are stacked in favour of the government for passing the Bills, if the Opposition seeks voting on them. The government is also expected to get support from regional parties such as the TRS, YSRCP and AIADMK. Former ally Shiv Sena has supported the Bills. NDA-ally Shiromani Akali Dal has opposed the bill in the Lok Sabha. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said the Opposition should jointly oppose the bill in the Upper House.