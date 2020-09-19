STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harsh Vardhan moves Epidemic Diseases, Amendment Bill, 2020 for consideration in Rajya Sabha

Published: 19th September 2020 12:50 PM

Union minister Harsh Vardhan

Union minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the bill to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House.

"In the year 2020, there has been an extraordinary situation around the world and also in the country. Many healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics were insulted in some form or the other, due to stigma attached to COVID-19. Centre government acted on this situation and found that there was a need for a law, a prohibitory mechanism against such incidents," Dr Harsh Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha.

"By April 22, the Centre brought an ordinance and amended it and those who are causing hurt of any nature or insulting the medical professional it has been made a cognizable offence and punishments have been prescribed," he added.

The Union Minister said that this has resulted in a decline in the crimes against the professionals.

The Upper House had earlier passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020, moved by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the House.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is slated to end on October 1. 

