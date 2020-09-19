Kangana Ranaut lauds Adityanath for his announcement to make film city

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing his government's decision to make a film city in the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway area.

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to applaud the Chief Minister and said that "many reforms" are needed in the film industry.

People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film Industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad 1/2 https://t.co/zB6wkJg1zX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

"I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called the Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get the advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities," she tweeted.

Adityanath, during a development review of the Meerut Mandal on Friday, said that the country needs a good film city for shooting purposes and Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be good locations for the purpose.

Films have an ability to bring the entire nation together but @PMOIndia let’s first please bring these many industries together who have individual identities but not a collective identity please join them together like Akhand Bharat and we will make it number one in the world https://t.co/Ut2axQG1OR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

He also said that the Uttar Pradesh government will take the responsibility of making the film city.