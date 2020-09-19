Ladakh standoff: Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to PLA presence

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Tension remains palpable along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as not much has changed since the Chinese troops withdrew from Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley. Despite the agreements on de-escalation, the Chinese have made only partial withdrawal of their forces from Gogra-Hotspring and Finger 4, but nothing has changed in Depsang.

“The Chinese continue to be in Depsang at the Y-Junction and have obstructed our patrolling of the Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13,” said a source. There is a span of around 15-20 km of territory between each post. “Our soldiers are not able to reach into an area of approximately 80-100 sq km,” added the source.

Clarifying about the Finger 4, the source said, “On the northern Bank of Pangong Tso, we have been patrolling till Finger 8 and the PLA troops have been coming to Finger 4, but nobody tried to occupy the areas there. We had been patrolling to all the five posts, which Chinese have now obstructed.” Depsang is the most important point and India must dig in to force the Chinese troops to move back, said the source.

Defence analyst Maj Gen (retd) S B Asthana said the situation is likely to remain tense due to Chinese duplicity. “The Chinese have resolved their borders with Myanmar based on the McMahon Line, which they reject in case of India. They quote the treaty of 1890 in case of Dokalam towards Sikkim as it suits them but overlook the same concerning the treaty between Tibet and British India,” he said.

“China has breached all the Confidence Building Measures since 1993 and came and sat down in areas, including at Finger 4, in the first week of May,” said Maj Gen Asthana. Every time, with its aggressive actions, China has tried to change the alignment of the LAC, he said. “The Chinese may not withdraw; we have to ensure we occupy important strategic heights and do not allow them to do so.”

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he is deeply concerned with the situation at the India-China border and urged Beijing to end military provocations and engage in a diplomatic dialogue with India. The Indian-American Congressman said he would continue to monitor the situation until it is resolved.