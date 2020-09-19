STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Men gang rape 45-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Alwar; 3 including minor held

The police said that a raid in the village was conducted on Friday and three accused were caught, including a minor.

Published: 19th September 2020 02:42 PM

For representational purposes.(Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 45-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her nephew who was also forced to sexually assault her in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused also shot a video of the incident and circulated it following which an FIR was registered, they said.

According to police, six to seven people were involved in the crime and they have arrested two and detained one.

The incident occurred in Tijara Police Station area of Bhiwadi on September 14 when the woman along with her nephew was returning home after giving some money to her relative in a nearby village.

"The accused, who was six-seven in numbers, caught them, and tied the hand of the nephew. One of them allegedly raped the woman and shot a video. They untied the nephew and forced him to commit the act with the woman," police said, while referring to the FIR lodged on September 17 with Tijara Police Station.

The police said that a raid in the village was conducted on Friday and three accused were caught, including a minor.

The minor was detained while the rest two were arrested.

Initially, the victims kept quiet but when the video was circulated, the woman narrated the ordeal to her husband following which the case was lodged.

In Thanagazi area of the district, a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in April last year.

The couple had kept quiet initially but registered a case after the accused circulated a video clip of the crime.

rape crime against women
