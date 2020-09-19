STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl abducted, raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused took her to a nearby place on his motorcycle and raped her.

Published: 19th September 2020 12:31 PM

The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 21. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on Friday in the village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.

The girl returned to her home later in the evening after which a case was registered under sections Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder) and 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The accused is absconding, they said.

