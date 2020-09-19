STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala's Ernakulam, West Bengal

They were radicalised on social media by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nine Al-Qaeda operatives were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), after simultaneous raids in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Ernakulam in Kerala. The arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country.

The module was actively indulging in fundraising and was planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. They were radicalized on social media by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region.

A release by the NIA said the three arrested from Kerala were Murshid Hasan who was taken into custody from Pathalam near Kalamassery, ​while Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hosse were arrested near Perumbavoor, all three were residing in Ernakulam.

The six picked up from Murshidabad were identified as Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, ​Leu Yean Ahmed,​ Al Mamun Kamal and ​Atitur Rehman. The NIA officials are verifying their nationality to check whether they are illegal migrants from Bangladesh. 

The surprise raid started at around 2 am. According to sources, the trio was working at various factories and also went for manual works in the Perumbavoor area. The trio will be produced at NIA Court in Kochi for transit warrant and will be taken to New Delhi soon.

Three NIA officials seized digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive from their possession. 

"As per the preliminary investigation, they were radicalised on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region. For this purpose, the module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," said an official statement.

Earlier, NIA had arrest Jamaat-UL-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists from various parts of Kerala. Even Intelligence agencies have alerted that terrorists are using Kerala as a hideout as a large number of persons from West Bengal and Assam reach Kerala for employment in Kerala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Terrorism terrorists al-Qaeda Kerala terrorist module West Bengal terrorism Murshidabad
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp