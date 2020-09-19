STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA orders attaching house belonging to arrested JeM terrorist

The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967

Published: 19th September 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants at Khudwani in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday ordered attaching of a property of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Irshad Ahmed Reshi, who was arrested by the agency in connection with an attack on a CRPF Group Centre in south Kashmir in 2017 The property, which is a house, is in the name of Irshad Reshi's father Nazir Ahmad Reshi in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The house along with 17 marlas of land, situated in Ratnipora village of Kakapora area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was attached as a property that represents proceeds of terrorism and that which has been used for the furtherance of activities of the JeM terrorist organisation, an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The accused, Irshad Reshi, was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the JeM militant group.

He was also a close associate of slain militant and JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali.

The attack on the CRPF Group Centre at Lethpora in south Kashmir was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in December 2017.

Irshad Reshi, who was arrested by the NIA in April 2019, was a key conspirator who provided logistic support like shelter and transport to the militants and conducted reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre before the attack.

Five CRPF personnel were killed when JeM terrorists carried out the attack on the CRPF Group Centre during the intervening night of December 30 and 31, 2017.

Three terrorists were killed retaliatory fire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency JEM
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp