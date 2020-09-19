STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plan to convert Ghaziabad SC-ST hostel into detention centre scrapped

The district administration announced the decision to scrap the proposal on late Thursday night.

Published: 19th September 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Ghaziabad district administration dropped the proposal to convert a hostel earmarked for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) into Uttar Pradesh’s first detention centre for illegal foreigners. It now is looking for a new place to bring the proposed facility.

The district administration announced the decision to scrap the proposal on late Thursday night. Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey announced that the building will continue to be used as a hostel. “We will find a new suitable place for the proposed centre,” he said.

The hostel in Nandgram was proposed to be converted into an open jail for those found violating visa norms by government authorities. The hostel, named after Dr BR Ambedkar and meant for the SC/ST students, was constructed by the Mayawati-led BSP government in 2010-11. The former CM had tweeted against the proposal on Thursday. Condemning the state government’s move, she had described the decision as painful.

The hostel, situated close to the Delhi-Meerut Highway, used to host students from Western UP and adjoining areas. However, demand for the hostel declined in recent years and the property had been lying vacant for the past five years. 

As per the sources, the decision to convert the facility into a detention centre was taken by the district authorities in 2017. Subsequently, the social welfare department had issued a notification after which the police’s housing development unit started the preparations to turn it into a detention centre. The construction was almost complete and amenities were in place, sources said. The hostel has 250 beds for SC/ST students pursuing a college education in the district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC students SC ST students Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh government UP government detention centre
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp