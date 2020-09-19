STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Six men gangrape woman, force her nephew to rape her

Police said the incident happened on September 14 when the 45-year old woman and her 25-year-old nephew were returning home in a bike after giving money to a relative at a village in Haryana.

Published: 19th September 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A married woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men in front of her young nephew in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Worse, the woman was even forced to have physical relations with her nephew and the culprits created a video of the misdeed and later made it viral on social media.

The DSP of Tijara Kushal Singh said that the incident happened on September 14 when the 45-year old woman and her 25-year-old nephew were returning home in a bike after giving Rs 10,000 to a relative at a village in Haryana. When the duo was crossing a hill, the group of men, who were carrying axes and sticks, suddenly stopped them.

According to the FIR lodged in the Tijara police station, the accused started abusing the duo and when the woman asked them to stop, they started sexually assaulting her. Her nephew was thrashed by the culprits. The six men took turns to rape the woman. Finally, the culprits forced the woman’s nephew to rape her.

Though the woman narrated the ordeal to her husband, the family decided to stay quiet due to fear. But, when the video went viral on social media in Haryana and reached the woman's relatives, she lodged an FIR on September 17.

DSP Kushal Singh said police arrested two accused namely Aasam Meo and Sahud Meo and detained a 16-year old minor. Police teams have been sent to Haryana to arrest the remaining accused.

Later, two other culprits were also arrested on Saturday. Ramoorti Joshi, SP Alwar said, "we have now arrested 5 of the accused and only one more remains to be caught. We are also probing how the obscene video was made viral on social media."

After initial interrogation, the culprits have confirmed that Dhoota, alias Aasam Meo is the main accused who raped the woman first and had even forced the victim’s nephew and created the obscene video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alwar rape Rajasthan gangrape
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp