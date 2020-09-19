Rajasthan: Six men gangrape woman, force her nephew to rape her

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A married woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men in front of her young nephew in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Worse, the woman was even forced to have physical relations with her nephew and the culprits created a video of the misdeed and later made it viral on social media.

The DSP of Tijara Kushal Singh said that the incident happened on September 14 when the 45-year old woman and her 25-year-old nephew were returning home in a bike after giving Rs 10,000 to a relative at a village in Haryana. When the duo was crossing a hill, the group of men, who were carrying axes and sticks, suddenly stopped them.

According to the FIR lodged in the Tijara police station, the accused started abusing the duo and when the woman asked them to stop, they started sexually assaulting her. Her nephew was thrashed by the culprits. The six men took turns to rape the woman. Finally, the culprits forced the woman’s nephew to rape her.

Though the woman narrated the ordeal to her husband, the family decided to stay quiet due to fear. But, when the video went viral on social media in Haryana and reached the woman's relatives, she lodged an FIR on September 17.

DSP Kushal Singh said police arrested two accused namely Aasam Meo and Sahud Meo and detained a 16-year old minor. Police teams have been sent to Haryana to arrest the remaining accused.

Later, two other culprits were also arrested on Saturday. Ramoorti Joshi, SP Alwar said, "we have now arrested 5 of the accused and only one more remains to be caught. We are also probing how the obscene video was made viral on social media."

After initial interrogation, the culprits have confirmed that Dhoota, alias Aasam Meo is the main accused who raped the woman first and had even forced the victim’s nephew and created the obscene video.