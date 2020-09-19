STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sedition case: Lucknow police asks AAP leader Sanjay Singh to appear after Parliament session

The Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against the AAP leader under various sections of the IPC on September 2 for undertaking a "caste" survey.

Published: 19th September 2020 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow police has told AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to appear before it in a sedition case after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session.

Earlier, the AAP leader was told to appear before the Hazratganj police on Sunday at 11 am.

Investigation Officer A K Singh on Saturday issued another letter to him, stating that since Parliament is in session, he should present himself two days after its conclusion.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against the AAP leader under various sections of the IPC on September 2 for undertaking a "caste" survey.

A sedition charge under Section 124 (A) of the IPC was also included in the notice sent to Singh by the Lucknow police on Thursday, sources said.

On Saturday morning, AAP's state unit spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari had said Sanjay Singh would appear before the Hazratganj police.

"This correction of mistake by the Lucknow police has safeguarded the dignity of the House. This kind of summon cannot be served to any member of Parliament or legislature when the House is in session," Sanjay Singh told PTI over the phone on Saturday.

"It seems the UP government was not aware of this. So, the notice was served on me on September 17," Sanjay Singh said.

The AAP leader said he had "raised a voice against casteism" through his survey.

He claimed that Brahmins are being "targeted" and "atrocities" are being committed against Dalits under the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath.

The sedition case against me was lodged out of frustration as I had raised these issues, the AAP leader claimed, saying he had merely brought out "facts" through his survey.

The BJP had done a similar survey during the 2017 Assembly elections against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi government, he said.

If the one done by me amounts to sedition, then the one done by the BJP also comes under the category, he stressed.

The AAP leader said he has requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to conduct a probe into the cases registered against him in different districts of the state and claimed that he was getting the support of many opposition parties.

The notice sent to Singh on his New Delhi address mentioned charges under IPC Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between classes), and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

"The charges against you are serious and non-bailable. You are requested to reach on September 20 at 11 am for presenting facts and evidence. If you fail to remain present, action will be taken against you," the notice sent by the investigation officer read.

Besides Singh, the company that conducted the survey has also been slapped with sedition and other charges, the investigation officer had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh AAP Lucknow Police
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp