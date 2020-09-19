Three ministers, two MLAs test COVID-19 positive ahead of Assembly session in Sikkim

By PTI

GANGTOK: Three ministers of the Prem Singh Tamang government and two BJP MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

All legislators and staff of the state legislative assembly were tested for COVID-19 on Friday as a precautionary measure ahead of the proposed one-day assembly session on Monday.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has tested negative for COVID-19, the official said.

Information and Public Relations (IPR) minister Lok Nath Sharma, Forest and Environment minister Karma Loday Bhutia and Power minister Mingma Norbu Sherpa have tested COVID-19 positive, the official said.

Two BJP MLAs Farwanti Tamang and T T Bhutia have also tested positive, he said The COVID-19 positive ministers and MLAs have been advised home isolation, the official added.

Meanwhile, a government notification said that a complete lockdown will be in force in Gangtok Municipal Area from September 21 to 27 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sikkim had reported 2,304 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths due to coronavirus till Friday.