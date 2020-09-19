STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura scribes to meet Governor on Saturday over CM's 'threat' to them

Chairman of Tripura Assembly of journalists (TAJ), Subal Kumar Dey claimed that conspiracies against the media had intensified since the day he uttered it at a programme in South Tripura district.

Published: 19th September 2020 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: With Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb not heeding to the journalists' demand to withdraw his alleged threat to them, media persons of the state will meet Governor R K Bais and submit a memorandum to him on Saturday, a senior scribe said here.

Chairman of Tripura Assembly of journalists (TAJ), Subal Kumar Dey said on Friday that the journalists had asked Deb to withdraw his "threat" to journalists within three days since September 11, the day he allegedly issued it, but he has not done so till now.

He claimed that conspiracies against the media had intensified since the day he uttered it at a programme in South Tripura district.

"So the journalists have decided to continue demanding the withdrawal of the chief minister's statement. The governor has given us time tomorrow. We will meet him and submit a memorandum in this regard," he said.

Deb, while laying the foundation stone for the first special economic zone at Sabroom in South Tripura district on September 11 had said that some newspapers are trying to confuse the people of the state about its COVID-19 situation and that he will "not forgive" them.

"Some newspapers are trying to confuse people. History will not forgive them, people of Tripura will not forgive them and I Biplab Deb will not forgive them. I do whatever I say, history is testimony to that," Deb had said.

This was construed as a threat to them by journalists and Dey, who is also president of Agartala Press Club had said the Tripura CM issuing it at a public gathering is a "matter of fear".

"We (journalists) weren't so afraid even during the Emergency," he had said.

The state, he said, is trying to reduce the media to its "slave" and government orders are being issued to choke journalists' voices.

"They (the scribes) are officially defamed on social media and the chief ministers office is involved in it," the TAJ chairman alleged.

The ruling BJP and the government are issuing regular threats to media organisations through press conferences, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura Assembly of journalists
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp