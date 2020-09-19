Woman, her relative thrashed by neighbours over alleged affair in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A woman and her relative were allegedly tied to an electricity pole and beaten up by her neighbours, who accused them of having an affair in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday when a man went to the house of the widow, police said, adding they are relatives.

Some of the neighbours forcibly took them out of the house, tied them to the pole and thrashed without even listening to them, Badi Sadri Deputy SP Ashish Kumar said.

"A police team rushed to the spot in Dungla police station area and rescued them. Three persons have been arrested in this connection," the DSP said.