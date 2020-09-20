STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury alleges political vendetta against Gandhis

Chowdhury had bitter a exchange with Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday and made remarks which were on Saturday removed from the records by the Speaker.

Published: 20th September 2020 12:30 AM

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging political vendetta against the Gandhi family, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said in Lok Sabha if party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are thieves, then why are they not in jail.

Participating in a debate on the taxation bill, Chowdhury said he was fed up with hearing the allegation of "thief-thief (chor-chor)" from the ruling party.

"Chor Chor, kab tak hum yeh sunenge. maa-beta chor hain, agar chor hai toh sadan mein kyun aate hain, agar woh chor hain toh jail mein kyun nahin hain (Thief, thief. Till when we will listen to this. If mother and son are thieves, if they are truly thieves, then how come they come to Parliament, why are they not in jail)," Chowdhury said, attacking the BJP for making allegations against his party leaders.

"You made us thieves of 2G, thieves of Commonwealth, thieves of coal scam," he said.

Justifying his remarks on Saturday, he said he wanted to tell him "aaye balak tuh yeh galti mat kar (Oh boy, please don't make this mistake)".

He was referring to Thakur's criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru.

While Chowdhury was speaking, the treasury benches were in splits and many Congress members were seen leaving the House.

Speaker Om Birla asked Chowdhury to end his speech but the Congress leader didn't heed to his request and continued for the next few minutes.

