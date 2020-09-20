STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MHA calls high-level meet to discuss 3 key issues related to Assam; Shah, Sonowal to attend

Issues related to Assam-specific NRC, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities and recommendations of the Clause 6 Committee of the Assam Accord will be discussed.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has convened a high-level meeting here on Sunday to discuss three key issues of Assam -- the NRC, demand for granting ST status to six communities and report of a committee set up for implementation of a vital clause of the Assam Accord, officials said.

A team of top functionaries of the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has arrived in Delhi for the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials of the home ministry will attend it.

Issues related to Assam-specific NRC, which was rejected by the state government alleging anomalies after its final list was published last year, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ethnic communities -- Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai-Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia and Tea Tribes -- and recommendations of the Clause 6 Committee of the Assam Accord will be discussed at the meeting to be held Sunday evening, a home ministry official said.

The final National Register of Citizens (NRC)was published on August 31, 2019, by excluding 19.06 lakh people.

A total of 3.11 crore names were included out of 3.30 crore applicants.

The NRC is an exercise to verify citizenship in India.

The Assam government had already rejected the much-publicised NRC as it claimed many ineligible persons managed to include their names while genuine Indian citizens were left out from the database.

Chief Minister Sonowal had said the Supreme Court-monitored NRC would have been a correct NRC had the full responsibility of its updation been given to the state government.

The long-standing demand of the six ethnic communities of Assam for granting them ST status has been deliberated by both central and state governments for many years now, and there is a possibility of a final outcome to it by the end of this year.

Sonowal had said that both Centre and state governments are serious in meeting the demands of various ethnic communities with regards to their reservation.

A high-level committee was set up last year for giving recommendations for implementation of the Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord that came at the culmination of a six-year-long movement against illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

The Clause 6 reads, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

According to the terms and conditions of the committee, "The committee will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people."

"The committee will recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people," according to a home ministry notification. The committee, headed by Justice (Retd) B K Sharma, submitted its report to the Assam government in February.

It recommended reservation of 80 per cent seats in legislative bodies for indigenous people while suggesting the creation of an Upper House in Assam.

The report proposed January 1951 as the cut-off date for any Indian citizen residing in Assam to be defined as an Assamese for the purpose of implementing Clause 6.

The report also sought reservation in government jobs for locals and talked about issues related to land and land rights, linguistic, cultural and social rights and protection of the state's resources and biodiversity.

However, it is to be seen how the central government is going to implement the recommendations of the committee as the Supreme Court has already put a cap of 50 per cent in the case of providing reservations in jobs and other matters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MHA Assam Amit Shah Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp