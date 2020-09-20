STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagaland Lokayukta dismisses complaint filed against Dy CM Y Patton

Published: 20th September 2020 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton

By PTI

KOHIMA: Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh has dismissed a complaint filed by a former student union leader against Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton alleging that the DyCM abused his power in manipulating the results of NPSC examination.

In an order, Justice Singh said the allegations made against Patton were found to be devoid of substances in the absence of any prima facie evidence to connect him with such allegations and to engage the attention of the Lokayukta any further.

It said "the complaint has been submitted in haste with deficient facts. The Lokayukta is not supposed to indulge in roving enquiry with a view to fish out materials and evidence to prove non-specific, bald and omnibus allegations made in the complaint. Thus, the complaint deserves to be rejected and is accordingly dismissed."

The 31-page order of the Lokayukta signed on September 18 was made available to journalists on Saturday night.

Former student leader union Vicca S Aye had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta on February this year against Patton alleging that he (Patton) offered candidates, who can qualify the written examination of the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) to approach him for help at the interview stage.

Aye had further alleged that Patton was involved in rampant and unfettered abuse of administrative discretion and favouritism and also interfering in normal administrative functioning of the police department.

He had further alleged that Patton had made 1,135 appointments in the police department without the posts being advertised.

In his reply submitted to the Lokayukta, Patton said that the complaint filed against him by Aye contained allegations which were "baseless and false."

Patton he said complaint "is ex-facie motivated and malafide."

Patton who is also the Home minister belongs to the BJP.

