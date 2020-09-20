STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Pilot to campaign for Congress in MP Assembly bypolls

Most of these seats are in the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered to be the bastion of Pilot's former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a BJP Rajya Sabha member.

Published: 20th September 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Congress has roped in its Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot to campaign for the party candidates in the by-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state, a party spokesman said on Sunday.

Most of these seats are in the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered to be the bastion of Pilot's former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a BJP Rajya Sabha member.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for bypolls in these 28 seats, which are lying vacant due to the resignation of 25 Congress MLAs and death of three sitting legislators.

"Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath requested Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Pilot to campaign for the party candidates, especially in Gwalior-Chambal region.

He has readily agreed for it," state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta told PTI.

Pilot is familiar with Madhya Pradesh and its politics given that Rajasthan is a neighbouring state, he said.

During the by-election of Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh in November 2015, Pilot campaigned for party candidate Kantilal Bhuria, who won the seat, he said.

Gujjars (who are called Gurjars in Madhya Pradesh) have an influence in 16 Assembly seats of Gwalior-Chambal region where bypolls are due.

Pilot, who belongs to the Gujjar community, will help to woo the voters during the bypolls, Gupta said.

In July, Pilot rebelled against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, but following intervention by the Congress central leadership, he returned to the party fold.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly of the Scindia camp, resigned from the party and their Madhya Pradesh Assembly membership.

This led to collapse of the Kamal Nath- led state government and cleared the way for the BJP to again come to power.

Scindia and his loyalists joined the BJP, with many of them becoming ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

Three more Congress legislators also resigned in the last few months and joined the BJP.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Madhya Pradesh bypolls
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp