STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stop students from dropping out, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tells officials

The letter said there were reports in media about children dropping out of private schools amid the outbreak due to a variety of reasons.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Amid reports of students dropping out of private schools during the coronavirus pandemic, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked collectors and district education officers to get information on the matter and implement remedial measures, an official said on Sunday.

The state education department has written letters to collectors and DEOs directing them to meet parents and encourage them to get their wards admitted in government schools, the state public relations department official said.

The letter said there were reports in media about children dropping out of private schools amid the outbreak due to a variety of reasons.

The information to be collected must include names of students, addresses, contact details of parents etc, he said.

The state government has laid down that schools must not insist on transfer certificates or mark-sheets while giving admission to such students between Class I and Class X, the official informed.

While giving admission in Class XI, their Class X marks must be verified, the letter has stated.

The process must be completed in 15 days and a report must be submitted to the state's Directorate of Public Instruction, the official added.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp